GENEVA, April 22 — Football’s world governing body Fifa held yesterday the draw for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup with the hosts Argentina kicking off the tournament against Uzbekistan on May 20, reported Xinhua.

The ceremony was held at the Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and Fifa confirmed the match schedule and the host cities as well.

Twenty-four teams will compete in six groups across four cities, La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

The opening match between Argentina and Uzbekistan will be played at the Santiago del Estero Stadium, with three more matches to be played on the opening day.

La Plata Stadium will host the semifinals, play-off for third place and final. — Bernama