PARIS, Oct 3 — Women’s tennis world number one Iga Swiatek criticised governing bodies for not organising the calendar better as she announced today she will not play for Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow in November.

The BJK Cup — which is organised by the International Tennis Federation — begins on November 8, the day after the prestigious season-ending WTA finals reaches a climax in Fort Worth, Texas.

Swiatek posted a statement on her Instagram account saying that after a long discussion with her advisers she had decided it would not be good for her health to play.

“I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup at Glasgow,” she said.

“And it makes me sad.

“I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best.”

Swiatek said she was going to address the issue of the scheduling with both the ITF and the WTA.

The Poles have been drawn in Group D alongside the Czech Republic and the United States.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone,” said the 21-year-old.

“This situation is not good for our health and could cause injury.”

The 12-team BJK Cup runs from November 8-13 with champions Russia unable to defend their crown due to being barred from competing in ITF competitions following the invasion of Ukraine. — AFP