LONDON, Oct 3 — Struggling Championship club Middlesbrough announced today they have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role.

Boro, who have won only two of their 11 league games this season, are third from bottom of England's second tier after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

“Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect,” said a club statment.

“Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”

Wilder, who replaced Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough last November, won promotion to the Premier League with former club Sheffield United in 2019.

The 55-year-old Englishman left the club in March 2021, with Sheffield United bottom of the top flight. — AFP