KUCHING, May 4 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii welcomes the hikes in the salary of federal civil servants which he deems can boost the public service’s efficiency and productivity.

The parliamentarian said the announcement on the salary increment was timely considering that the last time the civil servants’ salaries were revised was 12 years ago.

“After 12 years of non-revision of salary, I think this revision is important as a way to appreciate (the civil servants),” he said when met by reporters during an Agro Madani subsidised food sale programme at Poh Kwong Park at Green Road here today.

“Most importantly, we want to see better efficiency and productivity from the civil service as well,” he stressed.

The civil service, he emphasised, plays an outsize role in implementing public policies and realising the government’s objectives in providing better services to the people.

Moreover, Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also given his assurance that a proper monitoring system would be put in place to ensure the standards of public service commensurate with the latest revision in the salary, he said.

The salary revision would have a trickling down effect on the economy with civil servants having higher disposable income and contributing back to the local economy via their spendings, he pointed out.

On the Agro Madani programme, he said the federal unity government was aware of the high costs of living and both short- and long-term measures were being carried out to address the matter.

On Labour Day last Wednesday, Anwar announced a salary hike of over 13 per cent to all federal civil servants and the latest remuneration package will take effect from December this year. — The Borneo Post