The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (right) speaks to national athletes from Selangor at a ceremony to present incentives at Istana Alam Shah in Klang, September 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Sept 6 — A total of 28 Selangor athletes today received incentives totalling RM92,900 for their outstanding achievements and performances at the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presented the incentives during a ceremony at Istana Alam Shah, here today.

Also present was Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The state government through the Selangor Sports Council had allocated RM59,900 as incentives for the Hanoi SEA Games winners and RM33,000 for winners in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as an appreciation of their services and involvement as sportsmen and sportswomen in the state.

Women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah was the biggest recipient of incentives as she took home RM22,000 for her two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The Klang-born athlete said the incentive would give her added motivation to continue training hard for upcoming matches and tournaments.

“This contribution is also a motivation for Selangor athletes and we are very happy and appreciate these incentives,” she told reporters, adding that she was now training hard to play in the Denmark and French Open next month, while her doubles partner, Pearly Tan is still recovering from an injury that is expected to take four to six weeks.

“No matter what, we will focus on Pearly’s recovery, because that is more important than any tournament,” she said.

National shot put athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli said such incentives can motivate athletes to continue doing their best and produce better performances.

“This incentive will also serve as a motivation for athletes who have not performed well or who are still underperforming. They will certainly strive to achieve good results in future tournaments,” said Ziyad who won a bronze medal at the 31st SEA Games.

He said this year he would be focusing on training and preparation to participate in various tournaments including the SEA Games, the Asean Para Games and the Asian Para Games starting May next year. — Bernama