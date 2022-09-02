Malaysian mixed badminton doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron (right) and Toh Ee Wei during the match against South Koreans Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton match at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in this file picture taken on July 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Malaysia’s challenge in the Japan Open badminton tournament ended today after their three remaining doubles representatives crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics champions Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China proved to be too strong for national top pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing in the mixed doubles.

The world number four Chinese pair won 21-16, 21-15 against the world number 12 Kian Meng-Pei Jing.

Another mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei, also suffered a similar fate in the hands of three-time world champions Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China.

The world number two Chinese easily won 21-13, 21-10 in 26 minutes.

In men’s doubles, professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi went down 21-17, 17-21, 13-21 to Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho of South Korea. — Bernama