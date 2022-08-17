Players and officials are seen on the pitch as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules in Sao Paulo on September 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 — The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Tuesday.

On Sept. 5, the game between the two soccer giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several English Premier League players of violating the country's Covid-19 quarantine rules.

The AFA said the case was now resolved with the Brazilian Football Confederation and soccer's world governing body Fifa.

The AFA was ordered to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs (RM704,636), with half the amount suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Brazil and Argentina have both qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil topped the Conmebol table with 45 points while Argentine claimed second place on 39. Uruguay and Ecuador took the other two automatic World Cup spots. — Reuters