National lawn bowling athlete Siti Zalina Ahmad when facing Olivia Eunice Buckingham from Niue in the first round of the Women's Singles Lawn Bowling event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park July 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 6 — Luck was not on national lawn bowling pair Siti Zalina Ahmad and Emma Firyana Saroji’s side as they not only failed to defend their gold medal, but also lost out on securing the bronze in the women’s pairs event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here today.

The pair lost to New Zealanders Selina Goddard-Katelyn Inch 15-20 that stretched to 18 ends in the third-placed decider at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa. The gold meanwhile was won by Australians Kristina Krstic-Ellen Ryan, who beat host pair Sophie Tolchard-Amy Pharaoh 19-18.

Siti Zalina-Emma Firyana had won the gold in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

Emma Firyana said although they were disappointed with their result, they were satisfied with their game strategy here.

"All things considered, our game here was better compared to Gold Coast. We have given our best but maybe we were unlucky,” she said.

They would now focus on the 2023 World Bowls Championship in Gold Coast, she added. — Bernama