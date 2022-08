Malaysia’s Pandelela Rinong in action in the women’s 10m Platform preliminaries at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham, Britain, August 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 4 — National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong lived up to expectations when she reached the women’s 10-metre (m) platform individual final of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

Pandelela finished seventh with 283.50 points in the preliminary round held at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

England’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix came out tops with 360.60 points.

The final will be held later today (2.29am Thursday Malaysian time). — Bernama