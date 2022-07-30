Pandelela said divers from the three countries should be given due attention because they will provide a tough challenge in the hunt for medals when the competition kicks off at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Birmingham on August 4. — Picture via Facebook

SEPANG, July 30 ― In the absence of traditional powerhouse China in the diving pool, Australia, Canada and England will pose a threat to the country's divers in their pursuit of medal glory at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg said divers from the three countries should be given due attention because they will provide a tough challenge in the hunt for medals when the competition kicks off at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Birmingham on August 4.

“My focus now is to ensure the team and I give our best shot as there are countries (Australia, Canada and England) that will challenge in China’s absence,” she said when met reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here last night.

The silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2012 London Olympics said her achievements at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month have motivated her to continue performing her best dives.

At the world championships, Pandelela managed to overcome challengers from the Commonwealth countries and won two bronze medals in the 10 metres (m) individual platform event and with teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri, the 10m synchronised platform event.

In Budapest, Pandelela had to concede to the excellent showing of two young Chinese divers who won gold and silver in the 10m individual platform while in the 10m synchronised platform, the gold was also won by the Chinese pair while the silver went to the United States.

However, Canadian pair Caeli McKay-Meaghan Benfeito who won the 2021 World Cup 10m synchronised platform diving gold and who finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics did not take part in Budapest.

“For me, the Commonwealth Games is not just any other competition....based on my experience, anything can happen, I hope luck is on my side and the Malaysian diving team,” said Pandelela.

The Malaysian Olympic Council (MOM) has set diving as one of the gold medal prospects in Birmingham in addition to badminton, lawn bowls, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics and weightlifting.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games which officially began last Thursday will take place until August 8 with about 6,500 athletes from 72 countries and territories expected to participate in this edition.

The 161-strong Malaysian contingent is represented by 104 athletes, 44 officials and 13 staff. ― Bernama