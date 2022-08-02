BIRMINGHAM, Aug 2 — Malaysian squash players Rachel Arnold and Ng Eain Yeow found their higher-ranked rivals too hot to handle as they bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here yesterday.

World number 43 Rachel found England's world number eight Georgina Kennedy simply a class above as she crumbled to a 4-11, 2-11, 1-11 defeat in the women's singles event.

World number 27 Eain Yeow, however, managed to put up a better fight against world number 7 Joel Makin of Wales before going down 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11 in men's singles. — Bernama