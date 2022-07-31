Mohamad Aniq Kasdan(centre) is seen with Indian silver medalist Sangket Mahadev(left) and the Sri Lankan bronze medalist D.I.K Yodage(right). — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, July 31 —Two Johor-born athletes, Mohamad Aniq Kasdan and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom will receive awards from the state government for winning their respective events at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said as a gesture of appreciation RM10,000 would be presented to Mohamad Aniq for his gold medal win in the men’s 55kg category weightlifting event Meanwhile, an RM6,000 cash prize awaits Muhammad Shah Firdaus for winning the bronze medal in the men’s keirin event.

“The whole of Johor is proud and shares the joy of their success. I understand that Mohamad Aniq ended the ‘snatch’ challenge with a weight of 107 kilogrammes (kg) in his first attempt and went on to smash the Games record in clean & jerk with a weight of 142 kg.

“For Muhammad Shah Firdaus too, it was a proud moment when he ended the national track cycling team’s eight-year wait to win a medal in the keirin event,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

May this victory be an inspiration to other young Johor athletes in bringing glory to the state and country on the world stage, he added. — Bernama