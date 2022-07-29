South Korea’s Hwang In-beom in action with Lebanon’s Rabih Ataya during the World Cup Asia Qualifiers at Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea, September 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, July 29 — South Korean international midfielder Hwang In-beom said it was “a dream come true” after signing a three-year contract with Greek champions Olympiakos today.

“Playing in Europe has been my dream since I started playing football,” the 25-year-old told the club’s website.

“I’m really happy to be joining this great club. It’s the best club in Greece and also one of the best in Europe.”

Hwang has played 34 matches for the South Korean national team, scoring four goals.

He spent two seasons at Russian side Rubin Kazan before being loaned to FC Seoul after the invasion of Ukraine and also previously played for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. — AFP