BARCELONA, July 22 — German footballer Atakan Karazor, who was arrested after being accused of rape on the holiday island of Ibiza in June, was released from custody on €50,000 (RM227,830) bail on Thursday, justice officials said.

The 25-year-old Stuttgart player will have to “periodically appear” before the courts and is “prohibited from approaching and communicating with the victim,” added the court.

Karazor had been detained since his arrest on the island where he was, accused, along with a friend, of rape by an 18-year-old woman.

The two men were charged with “sexual assault”, a category of offence including that of rape.

According to court sources, Karazor has already paid his bail.

In a statement released after his arrest, Stuttgart said the player “denied any criminal act”.

Stuttgart did not specify the reasons for which the defensive midfielder was arrested.

Karazor made 25 appearances in all competitions last season for Stuttgart, who only assured their stay in the Bundesliga on the final day of last season. — AFP