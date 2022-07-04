Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Croatia’s Petra Martic during their round of 16 women’s singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south-west London, July 4, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 4 — Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time today with a straight-sets win over Petra Martic.

The Russian-born 17th seed won 7-5, 6-3 and will face either Alize Cornet of France or Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the semi-finals.

Rybakina, who switched nationality in 2018, has made the last eight without dropping a set.

The 23-year-old will be playing in her second Grand Slam quarter-final, having also reached the last eight at the French Open in 2021. — AFP