MARSEILLE, July 1 — Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli said today he had left Marseille because of differences with the club’s hierarchy after guiding them back to the Champions League Sampaoli, 62, arrived at the Stade Velodrome in March 2021 and took Marseille to second in Ligue 1 last season.

In May, colourful former Argentina and Sevilla boss Sampaoli, who led Chile to the 2015 Copa America title, said he needed further funds to make the most of competing in Europe’s top tournament.

Today, Sampaoli posted on Instagram.

“My rhythm and objectives are not the same that those of the directors of the club,” he wrote.

“There’s no harm in pretending that things are different.

“The last season was incredible. To be coach of this club was a pleasure for me. I was very happy,” he added.

Earlier, Marseille said in a statement it was a mutual agreement said.

“After 16 months of collaboration, this work has allowed the club to take the next step in their new sporting project and qualify directly for the Champions League,” the statement.

“We are happy with the path taken and emotions shared but after a lot of consideration, the two parties, who are acting in the interest of Marseille, agreed to bring this relationship to an end.”

Marseille have signed Spartak Moscow centre-back Samuel Gigot and teenager Isaak Toure, ahead of their first appearance in the competition since 2020, when they won just one group game.

But players have also left. France defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer. Defender William Saliba has returned to Arsenal after his loan.

Marseille start their new Ligue 1 season on the weekend of August 5-7 at home to Reims. — AFP