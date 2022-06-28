The current world number nine men’s singles shuttler said winning a medal for his country in the Commonwealth Games will always be part of his dreams ever since making his international debut at the 2015 SEA Games. — Handout by Badminton World Federation via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, will shift his attention to secure the medal for Singapore in the upcoming Commonwealth Games after he crashed out early in the 2022 Malaysia Open badminton championships, here today.

The current world number nine men’s singles shuttler said winning a medal for his country in the Commonwealth Games will always be part of his dreams ever since making his international debut at the 2015 SEA Games.

“Hopefully I can achieve it (win medal), but I think there’s still a lot more to work on especially on the consistency,” he told reporters when met after suffering a shock loss to Hong Kong player, Lee Cheuk Yiu, 19-21, 12-21.

In the meantime, Kean Yew said he would join his teammates to train in Denmark as part of their final preparations before they head to Birmingham next month.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old player admitted that he was frustrated by his tactics and movement which caused him to lose the game against Cheuk Yiu.

“He (Cheuk Yiu) has always been a tough opponent to play against but my concern was more on my gameplay because result-wise was another thing,” he said.

Cheuk Yiu would have another chance to produce another upset as he will take on the world’s number one, Viktor Axelsen after the Dane got past French shuttler, Brice Leverdez, 22-20, 21-7, in the first round earlier today. — Bernama