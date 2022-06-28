Thiago Motta, who won the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble as a player with Inter Milan in 2010, led Spezia to Serie A safety last season. — Reuters pic

MILAN, June 28 — Thiago Motta has left Spezia after the Serie A club announced today the termination of the former Italy midfielder’s contract.

“Spezia Calcio announces that an agreement has been reached regarding the terms of the consensual termination of the contracts of coach Thiago Motta and his technical staff,” Spezia said in a statement.

Motta, who won the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble as a player with Inter Milan in 2010, led Spezia to Serie A safety last season.

The 39-year-old had a trophy-packed playing career, winning the 2006 Champions League and two La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as five Ligue 1 crowns and a host of domestic cups at Paris Saint-Germain.

Spezia are expected to announce Luca Gotti as their coach for the coming campaign.

Gotti has been out of work since being sacked by Udinese in December. — AFP