ACF Fiorentina’s head coach Vincenzo Italiano during the ACF Fiorentina vs Udinese Calcio, Italian football Serie A match in Florence, Italy, April 27 2022. — Sipa USA pic via Reuters

MILAN, June 22 — Vincenzo Italiano has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Fiorentina which will keep him in Florence until 2024, the Serie A club announced today.

“Italiano and his coaching staff have renewed their contracts until the end of the 2023/24 season, with the club then able to take up the option of extending the deal into 2024/25,” said Fiorentina in a statement.

Italian media report the new deal gives Italiano a salary of €1.7 million (RM8 million).

The 44-year-old took over at Fiorentina last summer and led the Tuscan club to seventh in Serie A, qualifying them for European football for the first time since 2016.

Italiano, who was born in Germany but raised in Sicily, managed to get the Viola into the Conference League despite losing star striker Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus midway through the season.

Today, Italian media reported that owner Rocco Commisso has put Fiorentina up for sale and that a Saudi Arabian consortium are ready to pay €350 million to purchase the club. — AFP