KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The size of the Malaysian contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games today expanded with 12 more athletes to compete in the Games from July 28 to August 8.

With the latest development, there will be 107 athletes comprising 69 men and 38 women to take on the challenges in Birmingham to equal the seven gold medals achieved in the last edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 12 athletes were placed in the consideration list before the decision was made by the OCM selection committee chaired by its president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

“The athletes comprised junior athletes and medal winners in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam,” according to an OCM statement today.

Meanwhile, the addition saw three more sports namely judo, boxing and triathlon included and each sport was represented by two athletes.

Apart from that, representatives for athletics, diving and swimming increased by three, one and two athletes respectively to make up the 12 new athletes.

Earlier, the athletics squad to Birmingham comprised four athletes while diving and swimming has 11 and two athletes respectively.

On Tuesday, Mohamad Norza said the seven gold target is achievable with badminton contributing two, and one each from rhythmic gymnastics, lawn bowl, weightlifting, squash and powerlifting. — Bernama