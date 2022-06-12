KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — National women's squash player S. Sivasangari has recaptured the National Squash Championships women’s premier title after defeating Aifa Azman 3-1 in the final at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Sivasangari, who is ranked 19th in the world, notched up a 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 victory in 33 minutes.

This is her second title after winning it in 2018, as she was eliminated in the semis the following year, before missing out once again in the final of 2020 edition.

"Of course I feel very happy to be winning my second national title, as we can see, Aifa has improved a lot and is climbing up the ranking.

"In the second set, I rushed a bit too much...tried to go for a shot too early and struggled with my movement a bit. So I'm just glad I managed to recover and tried to play basic, and I think it worked well," she said when met after the match.

Meanwhile, the men's category saw Ng Eain Yow clinch his first national title after sealing a brilliant 3-0 victory over four-time champion Ivan Yuen.

The 24-year-old needed just 24 minutes to win it 11-6, 11-3, 11-2.

"I am more happy about my performance than winning the title because this is a preparation for the Commonwealth Games next month. I think today's performance is a step forward for me in terms of how to handle the pressure, so I am very satisfied," he said.

Eain Yow said he mad managed to gather some exposure from several international tournaments as well as by training with the world's best players.

"I also train with two players in the top 10 of the world and always play in big tournaments to gain experience,” the United Kingdom-based player said. — Bernama