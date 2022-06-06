The club was addressing viral claims regarding a local football league player who was arrested recently near Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here following a report lodged against him over the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl. — jacoblund/Istock pic via AFP

KOTA BARU, June 6 — Kelantan United FC (KUFC) has confirmed that one of its players is linked to an ongoing police case and has been rested from participating in team training sessions and Premier League matches until further notice.

KUFC chief operating officer Wan Mohd Zul Ikman issued a statement confirming the matter, and stressed that the club had full confidence in the authorities and was waiting for a full report on the case.

“KUFC supports the country’s laws and does not condone nor compromise with any immoral acts by anyone associated to the club,” he said.

The club also stated that it stood by the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”, and action would be meted out in accordance to legal provisions and contractual terms if the case was proven.

The club was addressing viral claims regarding a local football league player who was arrested recently near Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here following a report lodged against him over the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that the player was released on police bail after his remand ended on June 3 and that they were completing the investigation papers before submitting them to the deputy public prosecutor. — Bernama