Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) leaves the floor after they lost to the Boston Celtics in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden, Boston May 15, 2022. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 26 — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic headed the voting for the 2021-2022 All-NBA First Team, the league said Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Jokic were joined in the starting line-up by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Antetokounmpo topped the voting, receiving first team votes on all 100 ballots. It was the Greek star's fourth consecutive selection to the first team.

Doncic and Jokic, meanwhile, each received 88 of the 100 votes.

Booker garnered 82 first team selections while Tatum completed the line-up with 49 votes.

There was no place for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who instead found himself heading the second team line-up.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Chicago's DeMar DeRozan completed the second team line-up. — AFP