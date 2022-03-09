Portugal winger Pedro Neto signs new Wolves deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto applauds fans after the match against Leicester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, February 20, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 9 — Portugal winger Pedro Neto celebrated his 22nd birthday today by signing a new long-term contract at Wolves, committing himself to the Premier League club until 2027.

Neto joined Wolves in 2019 from Italian club Lazio and has scored 10 times in 83 games in all competitions for club.

He made his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend following a long stint on the sidelines because of injury.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s website: “It’s a deserved reward for him. He’s returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it’s good for all parties.”

Neto was named Wolves’ player of the season in 2020/21 but a knee injury curtailed his campaign in April.

Sellars added: “It was difficult for him, he had a setback along the way, but as Pedro always does, he got his head down and worked hard with a smile on his face.

“He’s committed to being the best he can be and that shows with how quickly he’s got back into his groove, but we think there’s a lot more to come.” — AFP