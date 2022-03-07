Wooi Yik tests Covid-positive as men’s doubles pair out of German Open

Soh Wooi Yik speaks to reporters at Menara DBKL in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — National top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were forced to withdraw from the German Open, scheduled from March 8-13 after Wooi Yik tested positive for Covid-19.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement said, the 24-year-old is asymptomatic and in good condition.

BAM said Wooi Yik is currently observing self-isolation in accordance with the Health Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry as well as the National Sports Council protocol on quarantine.

“BAM’s coaching and medical teams will continue to monitor his recovery process before deciding on his participation at the All England, scheduled to take place from March 16-20 in Birmingham.

“Everyone at BAM wishes Wooi Yik a speedy recovery,” BAM said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist Aaron-Wooi Yik were drawn against compatriots Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen in the German Open first round. — Bernama