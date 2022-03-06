FA Cup: BRM knock out Tun Razak City to set up date with Giants JDT in first round

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Amateur club side BRM FC are set to face their biggest challenge ever when they take on Malaysia League (M-League) giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the first round of the FA Cup 2022 competition next Sunday (March 13).

The M3 League side from Kuala Kangsar set themselves up for the daunting task after edging Tun Razak City FC 2-1 in a qualifying match at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium tonight.

Visitors Tun Razak City opened accounts as early as in the fifth minute but Khairul Asyraf Sahizah turned hero for BRM when he scored a brace in the 31st and 84th minutes to seal victory and take his team into the first round of the tournament proper.

In another qualifying match this evening, Bukit Tambun FC also advanced to the first round after ousting Immigration FC 2-1 in extra-time at the Penang State Stadium.

The hosts went ahead in the seventh minute through Daniel Arifin but Immigration equalised three minutes later through Fauzi Abdul Latif.

With both teams tied at 1-1 in regulation time, Bukit Tambun finally ensured their ticket to the FA Cup when Saiful Basir netted the winning goal in the 118th minute.

Bukit Tambun, however, can expect a torrid time in the first round as they will be up against Super League outfit Penang FC on Friday (March 11).

This season’s FC Cup competition features 34 teams - 12 from the Super League, seven from the Premier League and 15 from the M3 League.

Besides the four M3 League teams who played today, the other 11 teams from the third tier of the M-League were given a bye into the first round.

They are PIB, Tok Janggut Warriors, Manjung City, Perlis United, Sains, Kijang Rangers, Langkawi City, Harini FT, Kinabalu Jaguar, Ultimate and Respect.

The knockout competition has been revived this year after being cancelled for the past two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Kedah emerging champions when it was last held in 2019. — Bernama