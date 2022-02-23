Pan-gon picks Elavarasan as his local assistant coach

Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan-gon during his first press conference on February 17, had unveiled his coaching team comprising of assistant coach Pau Marti Vicente, Cho Junho (goalkeeper coach), Dr Gokhan Kandemir (fitness coach) and Lim Jaehun (performance analyst). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan-gon today confirmed that he has picked Sarawak United FC head coach E Elavarasan to be his local assistant coach of the national football squad.

The South Korean through a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said that Elavarasan met the criteria he needed — a coach who is familiar with the players and possesses vast experience in the domestic scene.

“After studying the candidates who had been earlier interviewed by FAM technical director Scott O’Donell, I personally met Elavarasan. I believe he is the best candidate and the most suitable individual to assist me in providing accurate information and opinions on the team.

“I can see Elavarasan is a committed coach who is geared up to give his full cooperation in helping us to take Harimau Malaya to a higher level,” Pan-gon said on the former Selangor and Public Bank defender.

Elavarasan, 60, who holds the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Pro Licence (from 2018), has been in charge of Sarawak United since February 2020, and steered the Golden Hornbills to gain Super League promotion by finishing runners-up to Negri Sembilan in the 2021 Premier League.

Meanwhile, Elavarasan, who is going to get involved in the FAM set-up for the first time, considers the opportunity as a huge honour and a national duty.

“I see this assignment as a challenge and also the opportunity for me to contribute at the national level, happy to be part of this new project. My hope is that the coaching team is able to adapt quickly to the head coach’s work ethics and philosophy ahead of a few major tournaments this year.

“I wish to thank Sarawak United for giving me an early release from my contract and not forgetting the players and the fans who had given their fullest cooperation to me throughout my stint at Sarawak United,” he said.

Pan-gon during his first press conference on February 17 after reporting to FAM, had unveiled his coaching team comprising of assistant coach Pau Marti Vicente, Cho Junho (goalkeeper coach), Dr Gokhan Kandemir (fitness coach) and Lim Jaehun (performance analyst).

The new coaching team has scheduled to convene the first centralised training camp for the Harimau Malaya on March 14 ahead of two Tier 1 International Friendly Matches against the Philippines on March 23 and Singapore on March 26. Both matches will be held in Singapore.

Elavarasan’s profile

Full Name: Elavarasan A/L Elangowan

Age: 60

Date of Birth: January 5, 1962

Place of Birth: Selangor

Coaching Qualification: AFC Pro Licence (2018)

Coaching Career:

2020-2022: Sarawak United

2019: PDRM (Police)

2018: Melaka United

2015-2017: PKNS FC

2013: Terengganu

2009-2012: Felda United FC

2006: Melaka

2001-2005: Selangor Public Bank

1999: Selangor (Bardhan Cup)

1994-2000: Public Bank FC (Selangor Dunhill League)

Achievements:

1997, 1998 & 2000: Selangor Dunhill League Champions (Public Bank FC)

1999: Bardhan Cup Champion (Selangor)

2003: Premier League 2 Champion & qualify for 2004 Super League (Selangor Public Bank)

2004: Super League runners-up (Selangor Public Bank)

2006: Premier League runners-up & qualify for 2007 Super League (Melaka)

2010: Premier League Champions & qualify for 2011 Super League (Felda United FC)

2016: Premier League runners-up & qualify for 2017 Super League (PKNS FC)

2016: FA Cup runners-up (PKNS FC)

2019: Third Place finish in the Premier League & qualify for 2020 Super League (PDRM)

2021: Premier League runners-up & qualify for 2022 Super League (Sarawak United) — Bernama