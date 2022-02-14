BATC 2022 set to attract one million viewers a day, says organising committee chief

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (3rd left) and Mohd Khairuddin Othman (2nd right) with the BATC 2022 trophy in Petaling Jaya, February 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — The Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022, scheduled to begin at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam from tomorrow until Sunday, is expected to attract about one million viewers a day from over 20 countries.

Organising Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman hoped that the viewership across Asia and the world would promote Selangor in various aspects, including sports activities and tourism.

He added that the BATC would also help boost economic growth through sports facilities usage and provide benefits for hotels, tourist attractions, food and beverage retailers as well improve merchandise sales and businesses in Selangor.

“The tournament can help to attract the expected traffic of people — badminton fans, badminton fraternity, sports fans, local and international tourists and the public — during the course of the championships,” he said in his welcoming speech at the BATC official dinner here today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) deputy president Datuk V Subramaniam, players and team officials.

Mohd Khairuddin, who is also state Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, said the BATC could assist in terms of developing sports- and event-hosting expertise for youths and sports agencies in the state by being part of and learning the intricacies of hosting international events.

He also pointed out that the 200 free tickets allocated for tomorrow’s opening day fixtures were fully taken up within six minutes of the online bookings opening today.

About 140 players from eight countries — Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kazakhstan and hosts Malaysia — will be competing in the BATC, which also serves as the Asia qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand in May.

The Malaysian women’s team will face India in their Group Y match at 4pm tomorrow. — Bernama