Kane’s form never a big worry, says Spurs manager Conte

Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane applauds at the end of the FA Cup fourth round match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, February 5, 2022. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 8 ― Harry Kane’s form was never a major cause for concern and the striker is now getting back to his best, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said today.

Kane, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games and netted twice in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, has been revitalised under Conte after struggling under previous coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

“I wasn’t worried before, in the past when he didn’t score a lot because his performance was very high and he played very well in every game for the team,” Conte told reporters ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game at home to Southampton.

“He’s not selfish... he shows great desire, always ready to speak about football, to improve, to see new tactical situations. We’re talking about a world-class striker, and I’m trying to help him become better and better.”

Midfielders Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp plus defender Japhet Tanganga will miss the Saints clash after failing to recover from injury.

“(Dier) had a little muscular problem and it’s not serious... the doctor said not to use him and that’s a pity because you know he’s an important player,” Conte said.

“(Skipp) is another player I have seen great improvement in. The medical department told me two weeks but I hope to have him in a week or 10 days maximum.”

Conte handed debuts to new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski against Brighton.

“I think they’re working very well... they are two good players and they’re working very well. For sure they need a bit of time to get into the team and understand the technical aspect, but I know that I can count on them,” he added.

Spurs are seventh in the league standings on 36 points, 11 ahead of 12th-placed Southampton with two games in hand. ― Reuters