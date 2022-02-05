Aprilla racing riders on fire in Sepang test

SEPANG, Feb 5 ― Aprilla Racing MotoGP riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have sounded an early warning ahead of the upcoming season as the Spaniards claimed the one-two spot in the 2022 Winter Test here, today.

Espargaro, 32, set the fastest time of the day with one minute and 58.371 seconds on his ninth of 42 laps during the session held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Vinales emerged the second-best after he completed 56 laps, with the best time of 1:58.384s on the 54th lap while another Spanish rider, Alex Rins from Team Suzuki Ecstar finished the session in third, with the best time of 1:58.471 in his second last lap out of 72.

Meanwhile, defending champion, Fabio Quartararo from Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP finished the day in sixth place after he recorded 1:59.002s followed by 2020 champion, Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar in seventh place, with his best time of 1:59.067s recorded in the 63rd of 68 laps in total.

Six-time champion, Marc Marquez, who was just declared fit to blaze the track here following an injury last year, recorded 1:59.287s in the 55th lap after completing 62 laps in the first pre-season test.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined since last October due to double-vision problems following a training accident.

The two-day 2022 Winter Test here ends tomorrow. ― Bernama