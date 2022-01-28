AFF Cup debacle: FAM takes former president TMJ’s advice and views it seriously, says president

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), outlined some weaknesses of FAM as among the possible reasons for the failure of the Harimau Malaya squad to get past the group stage in the 2020 AFF Cup recently. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) takes seriously the views of its former president, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on the failure of the national squad at the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup Championship in Singapore, last December.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said he personally respected the remarks and suggestions given by Tunku Ismail.

Hamidin said FAM would also look into all the problems raised by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) for the good of the country’s football.

“I wish to express my thanks to TMJ and will look into the proposal submitted by him as the former FAM president positively,” he added.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), outlined some weaknesses of FAM as among the possible reasons for the failure of the Harimau Malaya squad to get past the group stage in the 2020 AFF Cup recently.

Among the things that Tunku Ismail highlighted was FAM’s failure to provide a clearer picture and explanation of the situation of the national squad to the media, besides failing to plan in advance.

He said this during an exclusive live interview with a private television channel to discuss the issue behind the dismal performance of the national squad and the team’s failure in the 2020 AFF Cup.

Malaysia, who were runners-up in the 2018 edition, failed to advance to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group B behind Indonesia and defending champions Vietnam.

Following the failure, Tan Cheng Hoe resigned as head coach of the squad, before FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi also resigned as the national squad manager. — Bernama