Leicester’s injured Vardy out for up to two months, says Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers shakes hands with Jamie Vardy after the match against Southampton May 1, 2021. ― Pool via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Jan 7 — Leicester City striker and club top scorer Jamie Vardy has been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said today.

The 34-year-old, who has nine goals in the Premier League this season, played the full 90 minutes in last week’s 1-0 home win over Liverpool despite a hamstring issue that kept him out of the Boxing Day loss to Manchester City.

Rodgers said Vardy does not need an operation, but the injury was worse than first feared.

“Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It’s been unfortunate for him but we’re looking at up to eight weeks,” Rodgers told reporters before Leicester begin their FA Cup title defence in tomorrow’s third-round tie at home to Watford.

“His is the higher end of his hamstring, you are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn’t need an operation and that was the only good news from it.”

Rodgers also said central defender Jonny Evans would be out until April after having surgery on a hamstring problem.

Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are set to return to face Burnley away in the league on January 15, while Ryan Bertrand is currently having a knee injury assessed.

Rodgers added that the Midlands club could sign a central defender in this month’s transfer window.

“Centre half is such a critical position and our inconsistency this season is proof of that because of the changes we’ve had to make to our defensive lineup,” Rodgers said.

“There’s a little bit of time, but (getting a centre-back in) is pressing. We have to see what we can do, and we might have to compromise to get the type and profile you need for your team.”

Leicester are 10th in the table on 25 points from 18 games. — Reuters