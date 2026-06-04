KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malaysia’s interest in the British Open 2026 came to an end after national top squash player and last hope S. Sivasangari crashed out from the third round in Birmingham, yesterday.

During the action held in Solihull Arden, fifth seed Sivasangari was stunned by home player and ninth seed Georgina Kennedy 9-11, 9-11, 13-11, 5-11.

Georgina will next play second seed from Egypt Nour El Sherbini who thumped Chan Sin Yuk of Hong Kong 11-3, 11-2, 11-7.

The Diamond level Professional Squash Association Tour, which offered a total prize pool of US$346,500 (RM1.39 million), ends this Sunday. — Bernama