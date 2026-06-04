NEW YORK, June 4 — Fifa has banned fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup venues in a last-minute policy change that will force thirsty supporters to pay for bottled water, The Athletic reported yesterday.

As recently as last month, Fifa’s official stadium code of conduct included a clause which read: “For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

However, The Athletic reported yesterday that those guidelines had now been tweaked to explicitly ban refillable bottles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium,” an updated stadium code of conduct read.

It was not clear why football’s global governing body Fifa had changed the guidelines, which come with the World Cup due to kick off in Mexico City on June 11.

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The move comes despite experts warning fans could face health risks from extreme heat at open-air venues during the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A report published by the World Weather Attribution research group last month estimated that 26 of 104 games at the World Cup are likely to be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees.

WBGT is a measure of heat stress on the human body which combines temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight.

At last year’s Fifa Club World Cup in the United States, where fans complained of searing temperatures, supporters were also barred from bringing water bottles into venues. — AFP