KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Newly-formed independent mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Lai Pei Jing finally put an end to their recent first-round woes after progressing to the second round of the Indonesia Open at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, today.

The duo produced a commanding performance to defeat home pair Marwan Faza-Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata 21-17, 21-9 in just 31 minutes.

The victory marked a welcome turnaround for Pang Ron-Pei Jing, who had endured back-to-back first-round exits at the Malaysia Masters and Singapore Open, last month.

In the second round of the prestigious Super 1000 tournament, Pang Ron-Pei Jing will face a stern test against world number three pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand.

The Thai duo booked their place in the last 16 after edging Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami-Sayaka Hobara 23-21, 19-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought first-round match.

Malaysia’s challenge will continue with several other representatives set to begin their campaigns, including top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and women’s doubles duo Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah later today.

Yesterday, national men’s singles Leong Jun Hao advanced to the second round after upsetting Japan’s world number 11 Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 21-17, while men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also progressed after defeating Singapore’s Wesley Koh Eng Keat-Junsuke Kubo 21-17, 21-16. — Bernama