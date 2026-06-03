KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The official membership presale allocations for the upcoming BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Kuala Lumpur sold out completely within five hours.

The presale, known as the ARMY Membership Presale after the fandom, started at 11am today and saw heavy traffic during its first two hours, with approximately 1.3 million online users queuing in the waiting room page.

However, by 4pm, concert promoter Live Nation Malaysia had taken to their X account and Instagram to announce that tickets had been fully snatched up for the first phase.

“Army, all of you were on fire today. The ARMY membership presale is now sold out!

“Missed your chance? Get ready for the Live Nation Presale happening tomorrow,” Live Nation Malaysia tweeted.

ARMY, y’all were on fireThe ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE is now SOLD OUT! Missed your chance? Get ready for the Live Nation Presale happening TOMORROW! '' 12 & 13 DEC 2026 (SAT & SUN) TM Stadium Nasional… pic.twitter.com/KA9OmcTj3F — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) June 3, 2026

Earlier today, some BTS fans took to social media platforms such as Threads and X to share their preparation for the presale battle.

Some even joined the waiting room as early as 9am, while others were seen flocking to cyber cafes in groups to secure tickets.

As the presale commenced, several ARMY members complained about the waiting time they endured to reach the buying page while several others celebrated their successful purchases.

Several videos also circulated showing ARMY celebrating their wins at cyber cafes.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza also posted an Instagram Story congratulating a member of her team who successfully secured tickets.

Meanwhile, the official authorised ticketing platform Go Live Asia also shared via its Instagram story that the majority of participants in today’s membership presale were from Malaysia.

Other listed countries include Indonesia, China and Vietnam.

Aside from that, several resellers have also appeared across social media and online marketplace trying to resell their haul just over an hour after the presale began.

A brief check on online marketplace Carousell showed several users already selling tickets as early as 12.40pm, with at least one user offering Cat 6 tickets for RM600 compared to the original price of RM438.

Another user was seen selling the same Cat 6 tickets for RM890, and there was also a Soundcheck VIP Package listed for RM3,200 instead of its initial price of RM1,288.

Several Carousell users are already reselling BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in KL tickets. — Screenshot via Carousell

Ticketing service providers were also rampant on sites such as X and Threads, with a couple offering their service for RM100 per ticket.

Some of these ticketing service providers also claimed they had a bypass link access that could skip the waiting queue, meaning they could go straight to the buying page.

Today marks the first day of the official ARMY Membership Presale, which was supposed to run from 11am to 10pm.

Meanwhile, the Trip.Com Presale is scheduled to start tomorrow from 9am to 11.59pm while the Live Nation Membership presale will also be happening tomorrow from 11am to 10pm.

General ticket sales open on Friday, June 5 at 11am.

BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in KL concerts are set for December 12 and December 13 and will take place at the TM National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.