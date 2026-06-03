PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing moved into the last‑16 of the Indonesia Open after their Indian opponents retired during the opening game today.

The world No. 23 Malaysians were leading 11–6 when Chirag Shetty signalled he could not continue due to a right‑shoulder problem, prompting the umpire to stop the match. Shetty and partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, ranked world No. 4, had previously split results with the Malaysians this season — losing to them at the All England before defeating them at the Malaysia Masters last week.

Aaron–Khai Xing will next face another Indian duo, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Arjun Madathil Ramakrishnan, for a place in the quarter‑finals.

They join compatriots Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the second round. Malaysia is assured of at least one more pair in the last‑16, with Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik set to meet fellow Malaysians Wan Arif Wan Junaidi–Yap Roy King in their opening match later today.