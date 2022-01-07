Argentine Arreche handed four-year ban for match-fixing

Arreche, who had a career high ATP singles ranking of 567, was suspended provisionally in April last year. The ban runs to April 23, 2025. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 7 — Argentine player Nicolas Arreche has been banned for four years and fined US$8,000 (RM33,704) after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

It said Arreche "contrived or attempted to contrive the outcome of tennis matches", and failed to report corrupt approaches to the ITIA, between 2017-19.

The 27-year-old, who had a career high ATP singles ranking of 567, was suspended provisionally in April last year. The ban runs to April 23, 2025.

Several other lowly-ranked Argentine players have been banned for match-fixing in recent years.

Franco Feitt was banned for life last April after admitting nine breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program rules. — Reuters