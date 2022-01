Davies joins Bayern’s Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Davies is the latest member of Bayern’s squad including captain Manuel Neuer to test positive. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 6 — Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022.

“He (Davies) is doing well and is in house quarantine,” Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern are set to host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic admits they are consulting with the German Football League (DFL) about whether the game can be postponed.

“We currently have ten outfield players and two goalkeepers. That is why we are thinking about how we can play the game and have discussed the situation with the DFL,” Salihamidzic told magazine Kicker on Wednesday.

“It looks like we’re going to play and then we’ll go into the game to win it,” he added defiantly.

Winger Leroy Sane and defender Dayot Upamecano had joined the growing list on Tuesday.

Bayern are already without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, who are with Cameroon and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Josip Stanisic is injured, while Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and centre-back Niklas Suele also sat out training on Wednesday.

Under DFL rules, the request to postpone a Bundesliga match can be rejected if a team has “15 or more players available”.

However, Gladbach are preparing for the Bundesliga game “as if the match will take place”, said coach Adi Huetter.

Gladbach thrashed Bayern 5-0 when the clubs met in the German Cup last October.

Bayern remain on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title and hold a nine-point lead going into the second half of the season.

Gladbach are 14th, just two points from the bottom three. — AFP