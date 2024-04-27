LONDON, April 27 — Liverpool’s slim Premier League title hopes faded further today when Michail Antonio’s late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, again conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson before the ugliest of own goals, attributed to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, put them ahead after 65 minutes. But Antonio ensured the hosts took something from the game when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute.

Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference. West Ham stay eighth on 49 points. — Reuters

