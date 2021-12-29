Singapore start search for new coach as Yoshida stands down

Singapore head coach, Tatsuma Yoshida (centre) gives instructions to substitutes, Faris Ramli (left) and M. Anumanthan during the match against Timor Leste at the National Stadium in Singapore December 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — Tatsuma Yoshida will stand down as head coach of the Singapore national team at the end of the month to spend more time with his family in Japan, the Football Association of Singapore has announced.

The move comes after the Singaporeans were eliminated from the regional Suzuki Cup tournament at the semi-final stage by Indonesia on Saturday and brings to an end Yoshida’s two-and-a-half year tenure.

“This was not an easy decision for me to arrive to and a part of me wishes that I did not have to make it at all,” Yoshida said in a statement.

“The last two years have not been easy for me and my family given the travel restrictions that were in place as a result of the pandemic.”

The 47-year-old took over as Singapore coach in June 2019, having previously worked with Japanese clubs Kashiwa Reysol and Albirex Niigata.

Singapore will begin the search for a replacement next month, ahead of June’s qualifying rounds for the 2023 Asian Cup. — Reuters