Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive Covid test

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is currently self-isolating. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Dec 26 — Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss today’s Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19, the English club said.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will take charge of the team against Tottenham.

“We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said on Twitter.

Palace are 11th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 matches. — Reuters