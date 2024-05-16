KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Two members of the Senate were sworn in before the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, at a ceremony held in the Senate today.

They are the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) secretary-general and Beaufort Division chief, Datuk Nelson W. Angang, and the United People’s Party Sarawak (SUPP) deputy treasurer, Robert Lau Hui Yew.

Nelson’s appointment is new, while Lau’s is a reappointment granted by His Majesty the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, for a term commencing today until May 15, 2027.

In his speech, Nur Jazlan stated that the appointments of both Senators are a recognition of their contributions based on Article 45, Paragraph Two of the Federal Constitution.

“I also hope that they will further contribute to elevating this Senate as the nation’s foremost legislative institution.

“Congratulations on shouldering the trust and undertaking the duties to both of the Honourable Senators who took their oath today,” he said.

He emphasised that the Senate, as stipulated by the Federal Constitution, serves not only as a legislative body to provide checks and balances to the executive but also to the Dewan Rakyat.

“Therefore, the primary responsibility of this august house must be carried out by presenting ideas, opinions, and suggestions that are free from any personal or political influence in the consideration of bills or petitions.

“I also want to emphasise the importance for every member of the Senate to always conduct comprehensive preliminary research when debating and to consider every matter and issue brought before the Senate. Senate deliberations play a crucial role in assessing bills and motions from the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

He called for the mass media platform to be utilised effectively as the public deserves to be informed about the content of Senate debates, thereby reflecting the qualifications of their appointments in line with their experience, expertise, and professionalism. — Bernama