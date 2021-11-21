Malaysia Cup: Final on Terengganu coach’s mind

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 21 — Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain is looking forward to a repeat of the team’s success in the 2018 edition of the Malaysia Cup, when the Turtles advanced to the final.

He said although their semifinal opponents Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were currently the top team in the Malaysian League, it did not mean that Terengganu did not have a chance to win their first leg semi-final match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium tomorrow night.

“In 2018, we beat JDT with a 3-1 aggregate to advance to the final against Perak.

“In the Super League this season, we have played against them and I think it gives some confidence to the players not to be nervous and play well,” he said when contacted today.

The final in 2018 ended 3-3 after extra time. Perak won the penalty shoot-out 4-1.

Nafuzi added that he really hoped that his team would advance to the final as a gift to the fans who always filled up the stadium every time there was a match (pre-Covid-19 pandemic).

Nafuzi is also hoping that his men can break down JDT’s defence which is deemed difficult to penetrate as they have only conceded one goal in eight Malaysia Cup matches so far.

“So, we have to plan carefully to face JDT and score goals.

“I haven’t decided on the starting line-up for tomorrow night, but Carli De Murga has been training with the team and we’ll see how tomorrow (whether to play him or not),” he said, adding that he did not think playing before home fans could guarantee victory. — Bernama