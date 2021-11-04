Barcelona lose Dembele to injury again

FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League Group E match against Dynamo Kiev at NSC Olympiyskiy, Kiev, Ukraine, November 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Nov 4 — France winger Ousmane Dembele has been struck by injury again in his first match for Barcelona since returning from a five-month absence.

Dembele suffered a thigh injury in Barca’s 1-0 win away at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been plagued by injuries since he joined the club in 2017 in a deal worth €105 million (RM503 million) plus a reported €40 million of add-ons.

Barcelona, currently without a coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, said Dembele would miss Saturday’s visit to Celta Vigo but gave no further information on the expected length of his layoff. — AFP