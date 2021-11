Aguero will be out for at least three months, say Barca

Medics assist Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Sergio Aguero (bottom) after resulting injured during the Spanish League match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, October 30, 2021. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Nov 2 — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be out for at least three months while his treatment for a heart problem is assessed, the club said on Monday.

“Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process,” the club said.

The Argentine was taken to hospital after suffering breathing problems on Saturday as Barcelona drew at home with Alaves. He was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho.

The club uploaded a photo of the player, known as 'Kun' on Twitter along with the hashtag 'ForcaKun' (Strength Kun).

The 33-year-old arrived last European summer from Manchester City. He has played five competitive matches, scoring just one goal. — AFP