US keeper Steffen tests positive for Covid-19

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the USA’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Honduras, US Soccer confirmed Sunday.

In a statement released a few hours before the US were due to play Canada in a Concacaf qualifier, US Soccer said Steffen had contracted the coronavirus.

Steffen had already missed the USA’s 0-0 draw with El Salvador on Thursday after suffering back spasms in training last week.

Sunday’s announcement means the 26-year-old Manchester City reserve goalkeeper will play no part in any of the USA’s three opening games in the final round of Concacaf qualifiers.

“Steffen’s positive result was confirmed through rigorous serial testing in accordance with US Soccer’s Covid-19 protocols,” US Soccer said.

“After his initial positive result, Steffen was isolated and contact tracing was initiated by US Soccer’s medical staff.”

US Soccer said another member of the US delegation had also tested positive and has undergone the same protocol.

“All potential contacts — players and staff — have tested negative in multiple tests since Steffen’s initial positive result and are cleared to participate,” US Soccer said.

Steffen will be replaced in the US squad by New York City’s Sean Johnson.

The US play Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday. — AFP