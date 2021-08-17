Former 80s national rugby player Abdul Ghafar Rajab dies at 63

The late Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Rajab, a former Bukit Aman Management director was a ‘conversion’ kick specialist in the national rugby team. — Picture from Facebook/Malaysia Rugby Union

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Malaysian Rugby Union, MRU says it had lost a gem of a person when former 80s national player, Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Rajab, passed away this morning.

In a statement issued today, MRU said the late Abdul Ghafar played the position of a “full back” and his participation in the game had a positive effect on the national team then.

According to MRU, his death was felt by all rugby players in the country as he had contributed a lot to the game and had offered his services for country and even made the country proud throughout his participation in the sport.

“His contributions and sacrifices in the local and international rugby scene will be remembered forever. His name is etched in our minds.

“On behalf of all rugby fans and players, MRU offers its condolences to the family of the late Abdul Ghafar Rajab,” said the statement.

The late Abdul Ghafar, a former Bukit Aman Management director was a “conversion” kick specialist in the national rugby team.

He excelled in the sport and was selected to play for the under-23 national rugby team in 1979.

Among the international championships he had participated in were the Asian Rugby Football Union (ARFU) in Taiwan (1980) and Japan (1985) and the King’s Cup championship from 1981-1985.

Abdul Ghafar, 63, was admitted to Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia since last Thursday. He passed away in his sleep at 5.30am.

His son, Inspector Mohd Qassim Abdul Ghafar when contacted by Bernama said his late father was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He had served the force for 39 years and had held several positions like Penang police chief, Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance Director and Bukit Aman Management director before retiring in July 2018.

Abdul Ghafar who was from Pontian, Johor, leaves behind a wife and seven children. He was buried at the Precint 20 Muslim Cemetery this afternoon. — Bernama