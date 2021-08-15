Perak FC chief coach to discuss fate with club tomorrow

IPOH, Aug 15 — Perak FC chief coach Chong Yee Fatt will meet the club management tomorrow to discuss his future with The Bos Gaurus.

Yee Fatt, who has been relieved of his duty, said the contract he signed with the team in March will only expire in November next year.

“Earlier, I only received a telephone call from Perak FC general manager Azman Noh that I had been temporarily relieved of my duty as coach.

“So, I think there is a need for a face-to-face meeting with him to find out in detail my future with the team,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On August 2, Perak FC confirmed in a statement on their official Facebook page that Yee Fatt had been rested with immediate effect and that his duty would be shouldered by assistant coach Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil for a two-week period starting from the match against Penang FC at Stadium Perak on August 3.

However, on August 13, Azman told Bernama that Mohd Shahril’s service would be extended until the end of the season although Perak FC are still without a win and lying second last in the Super League table after 18 matches.

Yee Fatt said he would accept whatever decision that the club might make at the meeting.

“This is normal in the football world. I take all this with an open mind and will not blame anyone if the decision does not favour me,” he said.

He apologised for failing to put Perak FC in a better position as targeted by many quarters, especially fans.

“I am also disappointed that the team’s performance was not up to expectation. We lost many key players who moved to other teams. So, our plan went off target,” he said. — Bernama