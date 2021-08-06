‘A fight to get here’: Felix claims record 10th medal in 400m

Bronze medallist USA’s Allyson Felix celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 400m event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, August 6, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 6 ― She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career.

She won a record 10th Olympic medal today after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table.

“It was a fight to get here. When I was younger, I never really thought about making a final,” said Felix. “This time, you get older and it seems harder. You just have to get smarter and figure it out.

“I had to take it one round at a time. It is a very humbling experience but very rewarding to see the progress.”

Widely expected to contend in tomorrow’s 4x400m relay final, the 35-year-old would break Carl Lewis’ American medal record if she reaches the podium yet again at her fifth and final Games, a prospect Lewis appeared to welcome.

“Congratulations @allysonfelix,” the retired track and field icon wrote on Twitter. “35 never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay.”

With six gold medals and 13 world titles to her name, Felix’s resilience extends far beyond the track: She gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, via an emergency C-section in 2018 after medical complications required the baby to be born at 32 weeks.

“There are a lot of moments when I was doubtful that I would be able to feel like myself again,” said Felix. “I am slowly getting there and, for me, it is just one race at a time. I will re-focus, regroup and get back out there and keep fighting.

“Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me. I just want to be that inspiration.” ― Reuters